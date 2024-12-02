The South Carolina Gamecocks Make Their Case for the College Football Playoff
Following a loss to Alabama, the South Carolina Gamecocks were 3-3 and staring at a cross roads. Since that loss, the Gamecocks have won six straight games and have a shot at making the College Football Playoff.
Knowing the opportunity he had in front of the media, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer took the time to make his team's case to be in the 12 team field come Selection Sunday.
"I do believe we deserve a spot in the 12 team playoff," Coach Beamer said. "The [Playoff] Committee has a really tough job. They have to choose the 12 best teams. We've got three losses, I understand that. But it's hard for me to sit there and say that we're not one of the 12 best teams in the country."
South Carolina is 9-3 on the year. They have six straight wins, which includes four top 25 wins, and have been one of the hottest teams in the country over that stretch. In a battle for those last couple spots, the Gamecocks head coach believes the strength of their schedule should matter.
"When you look at our strength of schedule. When you look at our wins on the road. We go in hostile environments every single week. Our only loss on the road is a two point loss. I think today is our fourth top 25 win," Coach Beamer said.
According to ESPN's FPI, the Gamecocks have the 15th best strength of schedule in the country. Their losses to LSU, Alabama, and Ole Miss are the reason the Gamecocks are on the outside looking in. But as things stand now, Coach Beamer believes no one would be excited to see South Carolina in the dance.
"If the Committee's job is to pick the 12 best teams, you tell me on Selection Sunday everybody across the country if South Carolina pops up in that bracket, I don't know of any team that would be excited about having to play this team the way that we're playing right now. That's what I judge it on," Coach Beamer on his team's playoff chances.
It wasn't just Coach Beamer making the case. Gamecocks players took the mic and made their case to be one of the top 12 team's in the sport, who get a chance to compete for a national title.
"I think we're the hottest team in the country right now," South Carolina DB Nick Emmanwori said. "I hope the Committee does the right thing and puts us in there."
Talking about the pride of playing in the conference and being in the playoffs, star tailback Rocket Sanders had this to say.
"We've got so much talent on this team. We want it," South Carolina RB Rocket Sanders making his plea to the College Football Playoff Committee.
South Carolina did not earn a spot in the conference championship, so they'll have to wait another week to see their fate. The College Football Playoff Committee will release their rankings for the 12 team playoff field on Selection Sunday following Saturday's conference championship games.
