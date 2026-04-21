South Carolina Adds Drexel Guard Shane Blakeney Out of the Transfer Portal

Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks grab second team All-CAA guard Shane Blakeney out of the transfer portal. The former Drexel Dragon broke out in his third season as a full time starter.

Blakeney signed with the Dragons from Legion Collegiate Academy in Rock Hill, South Carolina, back in 2022. While with Legion Collegiate Academy, Blakeney reached the 1,000 point mark in his high school career and helped lead his team to a top three ranking in the state his senior season.

Upon arriving in Philadelphia, Blakeney redshirted as a true freshman and served as a sixth man in his sophomore season of 2024-2025. In those two seasons, the 6-foot-5 guard appeared in 55 games, making one start. He averaged 2 points during his freshman season and saw that number rise to 7.5 points in his second season.

In 2025-2026, Blakeney saw his first action as a mainstay in the starting lineup. He saw career highs across the board, averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists in nearly 34 minutes per game. His shooting percentages also elevated with 41.6 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from three.

Ascending Talent Heads to Columbia

NEWS: Drexel transfer, Shane Blakeney, has committed to South Carolina, his agents Kevin Martin and Oshwand Scott of JCK Sports Group tell DraftExpress.



14.2 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.5 APG en route to 2nd Team All-CAA honors.



Chose his home state Gamecocks over a bevy of HM suitors. pic.twitter.com/GCxVjHeMoK — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) April 19, 2026

Blakeney's career highs and elevated play earned him a second team All -CAA nod for 2025-2026. His play showed signs of what he could develop into with more time as a starter. Blakeney has the desired size to play guard at the SEC level, but fans will have to wait and see how he performs against the higher levels of talent.

This marks the fourth commitment for Paris and the Gamecocks during this portal cycle. Blakeney joins forward Camden Heide, George Mason guard Kory Mincy, and Wisconsin forward Aleksas Bieliauskas as commits so far.

Apr 21 is the final day college basketball players can enter the portal as the window is set to close at midnight eastern time. Players must communicate with their programs about wanting to be processed before that time.