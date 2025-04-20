South Carolina Adds Former West Virginia Outfielder
South Carolina continues to build next year's roster this time by adding former West Virginia and current Fort Scott outfielder Aaron Jamison to its commitments.
With the Fort Scott Tigers, Jamison is hitting .402 at the plate, with 12 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases this season. Adding as many bats to the lineup needs to be a priority for the Gamecocks going forward.
In 2025, the Gamecocks have been less than steller in the offensive department. The team is last in the SEC in batting average (.269), in the bottom half of the league in hits (355),in the bottom half of the league in home runs (45), and last in the league in RBIs (230).
Jamison provides another offensive option for Paul Mainieri's crew. His .402 batting average, 50 RBIs, and 12 home runs would both lead the team currently.
