South Carolina Adds Transfer from Colorado to its Running Back Room
South Carolina isn't quite done adding to its 2025 roster it appears. As the team awaits word from the NCAA on the status of Rahsul Faison, Shane Beamer adds former Colorado running back Isaiah Augustave on Wednesday.
Augustave announced the move on his X account (formerly known as Twitter). At 6-foot-2 and 210 pound, he brings an ability to make defenders miss to a Gamecocks room trying to replace Raheim Sanders (NFL).
Augustave began his career with the Arkansas Razorbacks as a freshman in 2023, before transferring to Colorado for the 2024 season. He appeared in 11 games as a true freshman with 35 carries, 202 yards (5.1 yards per carry), and a touchdown. At Colorado, he saw his carries increase to 85 with 284 yards and four touchdowns.
With this being his third school in as many years, Augustave will have two years of eligibility left. The former Razorback and Buffalo first committed to Virginia out of the portal in April, but never made it on campus.
Joining a room with Oscar Adaway III and Jawarn Howell (and possibly Fiason), Augustave has an opportunity to play right away. At worst, he provides proven depth to a room that could use it this season.
