ESPN Expects South Carolina to Disappoint in 2025
ESPN released their updated Football Power Index (FPI) to determine where they believe SEC teams will finish in the conference this season. FPI projects the Gamecocks to finish ninth in the SEC next season.
Last season South Carolina had a huge bounce back year, finishing at 9-4 and just on the outside of a playoff berth. At 3-3 halfway through the season, the Gamecocks would win the final six games of the regular season with wins over Texas A&M, Missouri, and Clemson.
Expectations coming into 2025 have been high with a pair of young superstars leading the way in quarterback LaNorris Sellers and EDGE Dylan Stewart. Both players are viewed among the best at their respective positions.
South Carolina finished the regular season at 9-3 (5-3 SEC) which tied them for fourth place in the conference alongisde Missouri, Ole Miss, LSU, Texas A&M, and Alabama. All four of which the Gamecocks played and finished 2-3 with losses to Ole Miss, LSU, and Bama. Florida finished next at 4-4 in conference play.
South Carolina has had a fair share of players enter the 2025 NFL Draft, so there is question marks around replacing the talent that has left Columbia. But a year after nearly reaching postseason playoff play, a ninth place finish would certainly disappoint many in Gamecock nation.
