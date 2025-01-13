Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Baseball Misses Out on Preseason Top 25

Alex Joyce

Gamecocks utility Ethan Petry (20) with a two run homer in the top of the third inning against Florida. The Gators ended their six game losing streak with an 11-9 win over the Gamecocks in Game 3 of the weekend series at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida, Sunday, April 14, 2024. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2024
D1Baseball released their preseason top 25 and the Gamecocks, who officially begin practice this month, did not make the list.

Opening day for South Carolina is on Valentine's day as they are set to take on Sacred Heart in a three game series. However for the first time since 2022, the Gamecocks will be unranked coming into the year.

South Carolina comes into the 2025 season with a fresh start as former LSU coach Paul Mainieri was announced as the new Skipper back in June. Right away Mainieri and his staff got to work on revamping the team in hopes to get them back to Ohama.

While the goal may be postseason success, currently the Gamecocks are on the outside looking in. Here's how the top 25 sorted out for D1Baseball:

1. Texas A&M
2. Virginia
3. LSU
4. Tennessee
5. Arkansas
6. North Carolina
7. Oregon State
8. Georgia
9. Florida State
10. Florida
11. Duke
12.Oregon
13. NC State
14. Wake Forest
15. Clemson
16. Vanderbilt
17. Oklahoma State
18. Mississippi State
19. Texas
20. Dallas Baptist
21. Arizona
22. UC Santa Barbara
23. TCU
24. Nebraska
25. Troy

