South Carolina Baseball Still Ranked Outside the Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings

South Carolina Gamecocks snubbed in latest Top-25 Rankings

The South Carolina Gamecocks opened the 2025 College Baseball season with a decisive sweep of Sacred Heart. Though they are still outside the latest Top-25 rankings.

The South Carolina Gamecocks dominated in their season opening home series against Sacred Heart. They won all three games by a combined 27 to 3 margin, including a 22 to 0 margin over the final two games of the series.

The Paul Mainieri era for this South Carolina Baseball program are fully underway it appears. However, not much has changed around the rest of the sport, particularly the Southeastern Conference. The SEC leads all conferences with (6) top ten teams and (13) of it's (16) member schools being ranked inside the Top-25.

South Carolina didn't make the cut in the latest Top-25 Rankings.

College Baseball Top-25 Following Opening Weekend

1. Texas A&M
2. Virginia
3. LSU
4. Tennessee
5. Arkansas
6. North Carolina
7. Oregon State
8. Georgia
9. Florida State
10. Florida
11. Oregon
12. NC State
13. Wake Forest
14. Clemson
15. Vanderbilt
16. Texas
17. Duke
18. Miss State
19. Ok. State
20. Dallas Baptist
21. UC Santa Barbara
22. TCU
23. Nebraska
24. Troy
25. Cincinnati

