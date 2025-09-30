South Carolina Lands In-State 1B/3B Christian Spivey
The 2027 class for South Carolina baseball just got bigger as it has picked up it's second commitment this time from in-state infielder Christian Spivey out of Lexington High School.
The 6-foot-2 and 220 pounder from Lexington, South Carolina, is a versatile player capable of manning both corner spots along the infield. Spivey is the second commit in Gamecock baseball's 2027 class, following right-handed pitcher Gavin Henderson from Boiling Springs, South Carolina.
According to Perfect Game Baseball, Spivey ran a 7.06 60-yard dash and a 1.86 second 10-yard split back in June. He was also clocked throwing 85 miles per hour from the first base spot and has an exit velocity of 96 miles per hour.
Here's what Perfect Game Baseball had to say about the Gamecocks' newest commit:
"Big and strong broad shouldered build. Left handed hitter, sets up in a relaxed straight stance with a knee left trigger, consistent timing and swing mechanics, gets the barrel out front with lift and impact, lived on the barrel, polished hitting approach with strength. 7.06 runner in the sixty. Primary third baseman on defense, fields the ball cleanly with two hands out front, tends to wait back on the ball, makes accurate throws with some arm strength, can make the routine play. Also worked out at first base, range worked better there, made accurate throws from lower arm slots. Bat is his tool. Outstanding student."
While there are just two commits so far in the 2027 class, here is a quick refresher of how the 2026 clas spanned out among the high school ranks.
Class of 2026 (High School):
SS Gavin Byrd
RHP Walker Cox
RHP Aaron Dierks
RHP Keenan Dolan
C Alain Gomez-Guidano
LHP Spencer Krasner
LHP Jackson Robinson
LHP Colton Semmelmann
INF Brady Stewart
South Carolina is looking to rebound after missing postseason play last season. After bringing in the class above, head coach Paul Mainieri has also brought in one of the best transfer classes in the country. The staff is hoping to get back into Omaha contention next season.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: