South Carolina Baseball to play Doubleheader on Sunday
After dealing with a weather delay that pushed Friday night's game into the early hours of Saturday, rain and lightning struck again causing game two to be stopped short. South Carolina and Florida will now be forced to play a doubleheader on Sunday after not being able to finish Saturday's matchup.
The game took a pause in the bottom of the third inning. Florida holds a 1-0 lead over South Carolina. The game will resume in the third with a runner on second for the Gamecocks and two outs.
The suspended game will continue Sunday, May 4 starting at 1:30 p.m., at Ray Tanner Field at Founders Park. The third and final game of the series will start 50 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game. Game one of the day will be nine innings while game two will be seven-inning contest.
Sophomore Jake McCoy is on the mound for South Carolina. So far through three innings, he has given up one run, on two hits, and struck out two Gators.
