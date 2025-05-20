Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Baseball vs Florida: Injury Report

Several players out for both South Carolina and Florida ahead of tonight's round one meeting in the SEC Tournament.

Alex Joyce

Mar 1, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks Talmadge LeCroy (5) bats against the Clemson Tigers during the bottom of the sixth inning at Fluor Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA Today Network via Imagn Images
South Carolina will take on the Florida Gators in round one of the SEC Tournament Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. (ET). Both teams released an injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup.

South Carolina and Florida released an injury report on Monday. While there are several names on the Gamecocks' side who have been on the report for a while, there is a new addition that will be missing from tomorrow night's game.

Ashton Crowther is the lastest Gamecock on the injury report. The left hander will be unavailable for the Gamecocks' bullpen tonight. Joining Crowther on the unavailable list is C Talmadge LeCroy, OF/IF Ethan Petry, RHP Eli Jerzembeck, INF Nolan Nawrocki, RHP Riley Goodman.

For the Gators, seven players are out for tonight. INF Cade Kurland, INF Colby Shelton, LHP Jacob Gomberg, LHP Nico Jansseens, C Luke Heyman, LHP Frank Menendez, LHP McCall Biemiller complete the list of inactives for Florida.

Brandon Stone (So. RHP) is the expected starter on the mound for South Carolina. He has a 2-6 record, a 6.07 ERA in 59.1 IP and 13 BB with 43 SO.

