South Carolina Basketball Down 36-35 at the Half to LSU

South Carolina claws its way back from a double digit deficit heading into halftime as the LSU Tigers lead 36-35 at the break.

Mike Sharavjamts leads the Gamecocks in scoring with nine points. He ends the half with 4/9 shooting, 1/2 from beyond the arc, with three rebounds. Redshirt senior guard Kobe Knox ends the half just behind Sharavjamts with eight points. Knox shot three of five from the field (1/2 from three) with two rebounds and one assist.

South Carolina Looking for the Sweep

Jan 28, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris directs his team against the Florida Gators in the second half at Colonial Life Arena.

The team came into the LSU game on a two-game losing streak (Texas A&M and Florida). If they can pull off a win in this game, it will be the first time the Gamecocks have swept the Tigers in the season series since 2003-2004. South Carolina won the first matchup 78-68, back on Jan. 6 where Elijah Strong had a career-high 30 points to lead the Gamecocks to victory. Lamont Paris' squad shot over 57 percent from three, the highest mark of the Paris era.

