Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Basketball Down 36-35 at the Half to LSU

South Carolina fights off a double digit deficit to pull within one of LSU.
Alex Joyce|
Jan 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

South Carolina claws its way back from a double digit deficit heading into halftime as the LSU Tigers lead 36-35 at the break.

Mike Sharavjamts leads the Gamecocks in scoring with nine points. He ends the half with 4/9 shooting, 1/2 from beyond the arc, with three rebounds. Redshirt senior guard Kobe Knox ends the half just behind Sharavjamts with eight points. Knox shot three of five from the field (1/2 from three) with two rebounds and one assist.

South Carolina Looking for the Sweep

South Carolina is down to LS
Jan 28, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris directs his team against the Florida Gators in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The team came into the LSU game on a two-game losing streak (Texas A&M and Florida). If they can pull off a win in this game, it will be the first time the Gamecocks have swept the Tigers in the season series since 2003-2004. South Carolina won the first matchup 78-68, back on Jan. 6 where Elijah Strong had a career-high 30 points to lead the Gamecocks to victory. Lamont Paris' squad shot over 57 percent from three, the highest mark of the Paris era.

Looking for more:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.

Share on XFollow AlexJoyceSI