South Carolina Basketball Down 36-35 at the Half to LSU
South Carolina claws its way back from a double digit deficit heading into halftime as the LSU Tigers lead 36-35 at the break.
Mike Sharavjamts leads the Gamecocks in scoring with nine points. He ends the half with 4/9 shooting, 1/2 from beyond the arc, with three rebounds. Redshirt senior guard Kobe Knox ends the half just behind Sharavjamts with eight points. Knox shot three of five from the field (1/2 from three) with two rebounds and one assist.
South Carolina Looking for the Sweep
The team came into the LSU game on a two-game losing streak (Texas A&M and Florida). If they can pull off a win in this game, it will be the first time the Gamecocks have swept the Tigers in the season series since 2003-2004. South Carolina won the first matchup 78-68, back on Jan. 6 where Elijah Strong had a career-high 30 points to lead the Gamecocks to victory. Lamont Paris' squad shot over 57 percent from three, the highest mark of the Paris era.
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI