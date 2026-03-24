South Carolina Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Updating Who Is Leaving the Gamecocks for 2026-2027

South Carolina has seen four players exit through the transfer portal in the last week. In case you missed it here is a quick recap of those players and what the future in Columbia may look like this offseason.

Jordan Butler, Eli Ellis, EJ Walker, and Elijah Strong are the four players who have announced intentions of entering the portal. The transfer portal window officially opens on April 7, a day after the national title game, and will remain open until April 21.

EJ Walker appeared in 22 games, making six starts, in his true freshman season. He averaged 2.9 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game, with five blocks, six steals, and .429/.241/.471 shooting splits. Walker's highest scoring game came against Texas on Feb. 3 where he scored eight points on 4/5 shots.

Jordan Butler, a seven footer from Greenville, South Carolina, came to the Gamecocks prior to the 2024-2025 seasonafter spending his freshman year at Missouri. During the last two seasons, Butler played in 53 games, making 4 starts. He made career highs in points per game (2.8, field goal percentage (.477), and free throw percentage (.774) all this past season.

Eli Ellis averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in his true freshman season. He shot .386 percent from the field and .280 from behind the three point line.

Elijah Strong transferred to South Carolina prior to the 2025-2026 season after two years at Boston College. The 6-foot-8 junior out of Charlotte, North Carolina, averaged career highs in points (10.0) and steals (12). He appeared in 32 games, making 18 starts, in 2025-2026 for the Gamecocks.

More to come?

Feb 17, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris looks on against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The roster is expected to shift throughout the offseason both in players and coaching staff. As it stands now, Ellis, Walker, Strong, and Butler are the only players publicly entering the portal. That number may rise in the coming days as Lamont Paris tries to turn things around entering year five next season.

Paris will have his hands full when it comes to roster reconstruction this offseason. He will have to replace three of his top scorers on the team for next season. Meechie Johnson Jr., Kobe Knox, and Mike Sharavjamts has exhausted their eligibility and will move on.

Carolina basketball will look a lot different in 2026-2027. The staff at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI will cover the latest portal and recruiting moves for the Gamecocks all throughout the offseason.