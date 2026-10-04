South Carolina Blows Halftime Lead, Loses in Overtime to Kentucky; What This Means for Shane Beamer

What started out so well ultimately turned into a nightmare as the Gamecocks once again lose despite holding a double digit halftime lead. That is the second such loss of the season and extend the program's SEC losing streak to eight games.

This very well may be the game that leads to a change in Columbia, South Carolina. Leading 20-10 at the half, and 17-0 at one point, the Gamecocks were outscored 35-17 throughout the rest of the game in route to a third consecutive loss. With the road not getting any easier, South Carolina's expectations of the playoffs are completely gone and reaching a bowl game may be unrealistic for the second year in a row.

Blown leads have become quite a theme since 2022. Beamer has lost seven games in that stretch all while leading by double digits. In 2022, the Gamecocks blew a 14-point lead against Notre Dame. In 2023, the team blew an 11-point lead against Georgia on the road and a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter against Florida. In 2024, it was a 17-point lead over LSU. Last year it was a catastrophic 27-point meltdown against Texas A&M. And now this season South Carolina blew a 16-point lead against Mississippi State and 17-point lead tonight against Kentucky.

Per the broadcast this was Kentucky's largest come from behind road win in the program's history. Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey once again proved he can handle tough road environments. He finished the night 28 of 41 for 272 yards and three touchdowns which includes the game winning touchdown and two point conversion in overtime.

With a trip to Gainesville next week and a bye week after that, the question now becomes "is Shane Beamer's days as the Gamecocks' head coach numbered?"

Offense Bounced Back in the Loss

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the good side, LaNorris Sellers was fantastic in this matchup. Putting the team on his back, he finished the night completing 20 of 36 passes for 226 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground he added 147 yards on 17 carries (8.6 yards per carry). In total he had 373 yards, no turnovers, and multiple touchdowns. It was the first game this season where he looked like he was back to 2024 form.

The offense as a whole was great against a solid Wildcats defense. South Carolina was a perfect 5 for 5 in the redzone tonight. Tailbacks Matt Fuller and Jabree Coleman combined for 75 yards and two touchdowns. On Friday we had three bold predictions about this offense and the Gamecocks would complete all three. The passing game once again looked smooth, Sellers finished with no interceptions, and the team once again surpassed the 200 yard rushing mark (232).

Unfortunately despite a great game on that side of the ball, it wasn't enough to come away with a win.