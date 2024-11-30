South Carolina Dominates Perdue in Fort Myer Tip Off
After losing for the first time in two seasons to UCLA, the South Carolina Gamecocks have put together back to back wins, this time a dominant victory over the Perdue Boilermakers.
After defeating a top 20 Iowa State team by 40, the lady Gamecocks took the fight to Perdue defeating the Boilermakers by a score of 99-51. Seven Gamecocks ended in double digits Saturday afternoon.
Junior forward Chloe Kitts scored 12 points while shooting a perfect 4-4 from the floor. Kitts added six rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block. The do-it-all forward was everywhere for the Gamecocks.
Sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley led the team in scoring with 14 points on 5-11 shooting. Fulwiley added two steals in the game.
Next up on the schedule, the Gamecocks Women's Basletball team will take on Duke in the SEC-ACC Challenege at home in Colonial Life Arena on Thursday December 5.
