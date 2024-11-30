Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Dominates Perdue in Fort Myer Tip Off

The South Carolina Gamecocks compete against the Iowa State Cyclones in a Fort Myers Tip-Off Island Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. South Carolina won 76-36.
After losing for the first time in two seasons to UCLA, the South Carolina Gamecocks have put together back to back wins, this time a dominant victory over the Perdue Boilermakers.

After defeating a top 20 Iowa State team by 40, the lady Gamecocks took the fight to Perdue defeating the Boilermakers by a score of 99-51. Seven Gamecocks ended in double digits Saturday afternoon.

Junior forward Chloe Kitts scored 12 points while shooting a perfect 4-4 from the floor. Kitts added six rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block. The do-it-all forward was everywhere for the Gamecocks.

Sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley led the team in scoring with 14 points on 5-11 shooting. Fulwiley added two steals in the game.

Next up on the schedule, the Gamecocks Women's Basletball team will take on Duke in the SEC-ACC Challenege at home in Colonial Life Arena on Thursday December 5.

