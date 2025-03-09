South Carolina Dominates Texas for Fourth Straight SEC Title
South Carolina is once again atop the SEC mountain after defeating Texas 64-45 for the Gamecocks' fourth consecutive SEC Championship.
The preseason SEC favorites came into the matchup with a 1-1 record against Texas this season. Both squads split the series in which the road team lost each game. South Carolina would lead wire to wire picking up a 19 point win over the top ranked Longhorns.
The first quarter ended with a two point Gamecocks lead, but it was the second quarter on that saw South Carolina pull away from Texas. After leading by two, the Gamecocks would finish the first half on a 21-6 run, leading 33-16 at the break. Texas would improve offensively in the second half, but ultimately the 21-6 second quarter was too much to overcome.
Forward Chloe Kitts led the way in the scoring department for the Gamecocks. Kitts finsihed with 15 points and one rebound away from a double-double (9). Guard Tessa Johnson was second on the team in scoring with 14. Joyce Edwards added 11 points and three rebounds.
This is the ninth title for South Carolina under Dawn Staley, who's record pushes to 9-1. The Gamecocks have also played in 10 of the last 11 SEC championships.
While winning the SEC is no small feat, South Carolina has their eyes set on winning another national title. With teams like Texas, USC, UCONN, and UCLA standing in their way, fans are in for an exciting NCAA tournament in the weeks ahead.
