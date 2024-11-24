South Carolina Dominates Wofford on Senior Night
South Carolina has won eight games for the 14th time in program history, and the second time since 2022. The Gamecocks defeated Wofford by a score of 55-12 on Senior Night.
Before kickoff, South Carolina honored 36 seniors who have been instrumental in turning around the Gamecocks program. It was also the annual Salute to Service game for South Carolina, so a lot to celebrate.
After a field goal by Wofford to start the game, senior tailback Rocket Sanders answered with a touchdown of his own and the Gamecocks never looked back. Sanders would finished the day with 15 carries for 72 yards and a score. He also officially passed 3,000 rushing yards in his career.
Senior edge Kyle Kennard played well with 1 sack and 3 tackles. Kennard is now 2.5 sacks off the school record (13). Alex Huntley also secures a sack of his own on senior night.
Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers had another big performance, minus an interception on the first drive of the game. Since throwing that interception, Sellers would finish the game 22/25 for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Maurice Brown II, Gage Larvadain, and Nyck Harbor caught the touchdowns.
Senior WR Dalevon Campbell had his best day in a Gamecocks uniform. Campbell finshed the game with 5 catches for 120 yards.
With the win over Wofford, Gamecocks' head coach Shane Beamer ties Steve Spurrier for the most wins in 4 seasons in South Carolina program history.
Looking ahead, South Carolina has an opportunity to win 9 games for the first time since 2013 against rival Clemson. Kickoff for the Palmetto Bowl is set for 12:00 pm (ET).
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Gamecocks Seniors Lokk Forward to Thier Final Ride in Williams-Brice
- South Carolina's Kyle Kennard Named a Lombardi Award Finalist
- An Updated Look at the Gamecocks 2024 Transfer Class
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!