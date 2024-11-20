South Carolina's Kyle Kennard Named a Lombardi Award Finalist
South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennard has been a force this season along the Gamecocks defensive line. His career year has earned him national recognition by being named a Lombardi Award Finalist.
Since joining the Gamecocks, Kennard has seen a career high in sacks (10.5), tackles for loss (15), and forced fumbles (3). The senior pass rusher currently ranks fifth in the nation in sacks (10.5). He needs just 3 sacks in the next three games to pass Jadeveon Clowney (13) for most in a single season in South Carolina Gamecocks history.
The granite Lombardi trophy honors the legacy of Vince Lombardi, who, according to the site, "molded men into winners on and off the field and inspires the participation of millions in an effort that supports cancer research."
"This prestigious accolade continues to honor the Outstanding College Football Lineman, whether on offense or defense, who displays exceptional performance and ability and embodies the character and discipline that Vince Lombardi championed throughout his life."
Kyle Kennard joins LSU's Will Campbell, Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr., and Penn State's Abdul Carter as finalists for the award. The winner will be announced at the annual award dinner on December 11, 2024 at Hilton America in Downtown Houston, Texas.
Kennard would be the first Gamecock ever to win the award if he is selected in Houston.
