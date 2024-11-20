An Updated Look at the Gamecocks 2024 Transfer Class
South Carolina brought in 22 players in the transfer portal to strengthen a roster that finished 5-7 last season. As with most transfer additions, some don't pan out, while others may take your team to the next level.
For a refresher, here's a look at the 2024 transfer additions:
QB Robby Ashford
QB Davis Beville
RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders
RB Oscar Adaway III
RB Jawarn Howell
WR Dalevon Campbell
WR Jared Brown
WR Gage Larvadain
WR Vandrevius Jacobs
WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (not with the program)
TE Brady Hunt
OT Aaryn Parks
IOL Torricelli Simpkins III
IOL Kamaar Bell
DL DeAndre Jules
DLMonkell Goodwine
EDGE Gilbur Edmond
EDGE Kyle Kennard
LB Demetrius Knight Jr.
LB Bengally Kamara (not with the program)
S Buddy Mack III
S Gerald Kilgore
EDGE Kyle Kennard
Arguably the biggest prize of the class was Georgia Tech transfer, Kyle Kennard. Kennard had enjoyed success while in a Yellow Jackets uniform, but this season has been a career year for the fifth year senior. He is having a career high in sacks (10.5), tackles for loss (15), and forced fumbles (3). His play has not only helped South Carolina have one of the best pass rushes in the nation, but has increased his draft stock for the 2025 NFL Draft.
RB Rocket Sanders
The former All-SEC running back joined the Gamecocks after an injury riddled 2023 season at Arkansas. South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains saw first hand what Rocket could do when healthy after serving as Arkansas' tight ends coach in 2022. The team knew if Rocket was healthy, they would be getting one of the best backs in the conference. Rocket has only proved them right. Sanders has rushed for 749 yards, averaging 74.9 yards per game on the ground, and has scored a total of 12 touchdowns, including this game winner over Missouri in the Mayor's Cup.
LB Demetrius Knight Jr.
The Georgia Tech and Charlotte transfer came in to join a stout linebacker rotation that featured returning starters Debo Williams and Bam Martin-Scott. Like Kennard, Knight Jr. is enjoying the best season of his career, seeing action in all 10 games. Knight Jr. is posting career highs in solo tackles (46), sacks (2), tackles for loss (6), and forced fumbles (2). His presence has strengthened an already impressive linebacking core for South Carolina.
OL Torricelli Simpkins III and Kamaar Bell
Torricelli Simpkins III and Kamaar Bell were both added after South Carolina struggled with injuries along the offensive line in 2023. Both Bell and Simpkins III have played significant roles in rotations or in starting spots for the Gamecocks. What was a down unit due to injuries in 2023, has become one of the strengths of the entire offense.
WR Dalevon Campbell, Jared Brown, Gage Larvadain, and Vandrevius Jacobs
Coming into the season, head coach Shane Beamer mentioned the wide receiver room as the biggest question mark when talking about specific groups of the team. After the departure of Xavier Legette to the NFL, the Gamecocks' had to revamp a room that didn't have a lot of returning production, enter Dalevon Campbell, Jared Brown, Gage Larvadain, and Vandrevius Jacobs. Each guy has made plays for South Carolina at key moments during the season, including a season high performance from Campbell who helped secure a 34-30 victory over Missouri. The quartet has caught 44 passes for 704 yards and a touchdown.
Robby Ashford
The former Auburn Tiger was brought in to challenge redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers for the starting position this past offseason. Once Sellers won the battle, South Carolina knew they had a backup they could trust. After Sellers went down with an ankle injury at halftime of the LSU game, Ashford came into the game and gave South Carolina a chance to send it into overtime late. He spot started the next week against Akron and had a stellar game. Ashford finished that day with 243 passing yards and 2 touchdowns, adding 133 yards on the ground with a score.
