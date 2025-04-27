Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Drops Series to Kentucky

Kentucky defeats South Carolina in the series finale.

Alex Joyce

Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Kentucky Wildcats infielder Patrick Herrera (1) strikes out against the Texas A&M Aggies during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

After tying the series by winning game two of Saturday's doubleheader, South Carolina came into Sunday's finale hoping to pull off its second consecutive SEC series victory. Kentucky would have different plans.

In his second start since getting injured in pregame warmups against Arkansas, senior Dylan Eskew was given the start in game three. Eskew finished the day throwing just over three innings, giving up two runs, on three hits, with three strikeouts.

South Carolina used seven pitchers in the finale against Kentucky. Jackson Soucie came in to relieve Eskew. Soucie would give up four runs with no outs. As a team the Gamecocks gave up 11 runs (10 earned), on 11 hits, with six strikeouts.

The Gamecocks had five players finished the game with an RBI. Gavin Braland opened up the scoring by driving in Will Tippett in the top of the third. Nathan Hall, Dalton Mashore, KJ Scobey, and Cayden Gaskin also contributed with RBIs. As a team the Gamecocks finished 11-36 (.305) from the plate.

South Carolina returns home on Tuesday to take on Charleston Southern. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm (ET).

