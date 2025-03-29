Gamecock Digest

South Carolina falls 11-7 to Tennessee in Game One

South Carolina falls to 1-6 in the SEC following 11-7 loss to Tennessee.

Alex Joyce

Tennessee infielder Manny Marin (4) throws the ball during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
The Tennessee Volunteers stretches their win streak to four games over the Gamecocks following a 11-7 win on Friday night inside Founders Park.

South Carolina jumped out to an early lead after Ethan Petry hit a two run home run (51) in the bottom of the first, giving the Gamecocks a 2-1 lead. But the Volunteers would storm back with nine total runs over the next four innings. While the Gamecocks fought to get back into the game, they came up just short.

Sophomore Jake McCoy got the start on the mound for South Carolina to begin the series. The left hander finished Friday's game throwing four innings, giving up eight runs, on six hits, and striking out three Volunteers. Relievers Caleb Jones and Tyler Pitzer combined for five innings, three runs, four hits, and three strikeouts.

Petry had a big night from the batter's box as he went 4-5 on the evening with a home run and two RBIs. Shortstop Henry Kaczmar went 2-4 at the plate, driving in three runs of his own with a late inning home run.

First pitch of game two between South Carolina and Tennessee is set for 4:00 pm on Saturday. The Gamecocks will send Jarvis Evans Jr (3-0, 3.42 ERA) to the mound for the start of game two. Tennessee will counter with right hander Marcus Phillips (2-0, 1.47 ERA).

