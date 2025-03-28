How to Watch South Carolina vs Maryland Women's Basketball Tournament
Everything you need to know on how to watch South Carolina vs Maryland in the women's basketball tournament.
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team has their next game on Friday vs Maryland in the sweet sixteen round of the NCAA women's tournament. The Terrapins are coming off of a big win against Alabama that went to overtime and they held off the Crimson Tide to keep their hopes alive.
The Terrapins had some big tests during their regular season, much like South Carolina did. They picked up wins against Duke, Michigan State, Iowa, Minnesota, and Ohio State, all of which were ranked teams at the time of playing them. They did however go 0-3 against top 10 teams with losses to UCLA, USC and Texas.
South Carolina and Maryland met on the court last season in a regular season game back in November of 2023. That game saw the Gamecocks dominate to the tune of a 114-76 victory. Seven Gamecocks finished in double digits on the day, with Te-Hina Paopao leading the way with 14 points.
Both programs picked up notable wins throughout the regular season, and both teams are battle tested heading into this game. Here is what ESPN's Charlie Creme had to say about the match-up:
"She can pivot off what isn't working until she finds what does," Creme wrote. "From fifth-year senior Te-Hina Paopao to freshman Joyce Edwards, seven different players led the Gamecocks in scoring in a game this season. At some point this tournament, the Gamecocks will need that one individual to step up for a big moment. That time isn't now."
How To Watch South Carolina vs Maryland Women's Basketball
• GameDay: Friday, March 28th
• Game Time: 5:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Legacy Arena at BJCC
• Where: Birmingham, Alabama
• Watch: ESPN
