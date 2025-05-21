Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Falls to Florida in Round One of the SEC Tournament

Florida defeats South Carolina for the fourth time this season. This time ending the Gamecocks' season.

Alex Joyce

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks players watch from the dugout in the tenth inning against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks fall to the Florida Gators in the first round of the SEC Tournament. The 11-3 loss effectively ends what has been a difficult season for the Gamecocks' baseball program in 2025.

South Carolina took an early lead against Florida after DH Jase Woita's ground out scored LF Blake Jackson from third. That lead would be short lived as Florida would come back in the bottom of the second with three quick runs. The Gators offense would score 11 unanswered runs over the remaining eight innings.

Another cold night offensively mixed with a lack of consistent pitching not only told the story of this matchup, it told the story of the entire season. Right hander Brandon Stone got the start for South Carolina. Stone would finish the evening throwing three innings giving up five runs, on six hits, and striking out three Gators. As a whole the Gamecocks gave up 11 runs, on 13 hits, in eight innings of work.

On offense the Gamecocks couldn't find success past the first inning. South Carolina players finished 11/37 at the plate (.297) with six strikeouts. Five Gamecocks had multiple hits on the night.

This loss sends South Carolina home early, something the program has not been used to in its recent history. The Gamecocks have a lot of work to do to turn the program around next season.

