South Carolina falls to Uconn 82-59 in the NCAA National Championship Game
Uconn is once again on top of the college basketball world following a 82-59 win over South Carolina in the national championship.
The first time these two programs met in 2025 South Carolina couldn't catch a break offensively. Unfortantely those shooting woes came back in the national title game. They would end the second quarter shooting just 31 percent from the field and 25 percent from the three point line.
After the first half of play, South Carolina found themselves down 36-26 despite the Huskies own poor shooting from three to begin the game. In the second half, Uconn was able to up its offensive game, but like a few times this season the offense for South Carolina fell flat.
A 10 point halftime lead grew to 30 points midway through the fourth quarter. South Carolina wasn't able to rely on its championship defense like it had a few times in this tournament. And an off night defensively combined with a cold night offensively, is a recipe for a blowout against a team like Uconn.
A few Gamecocks from this veteran led roster will have either their eligibility run out after tonight's game or have a decision to make in returning to Columbia or heading elsewhere. However despite that, this team should be celebrated as they were able to complete a 38-0 season last year and have an opportunity to win another one this season. This will not be the last time we see a Dawn Staley squad competing at the highest level of the sport.
