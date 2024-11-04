South Carolina Fined $250,000 for Fans Rushing the Field
After their 44-20 win over Texas A&M, South Carolina Gamecock fans rushed the field to celebrate with players and coaches. On Monday morning, the school was hit with a fine by the SEC.
Per rules amended in 2023, the SEC fines schools for fans rushing the field or court after collegiate games. The first offense is $100,000. The second is $250,000. And three or more offenses in a calendar year will cost $500,000.
The Gamecocks already had one fine back in January following the men's basketball team beat 6th ranked Kentucky 79-62. With this game being the second offense, the Gamecocks were hit with a $250,000 fine on Monday morning.
The SEC's policy says institutions must limit access to competition areas to the athletes taking part, along with coaches, officials and authorized support personnel "for the safety of participants and spectators alike."
Per the rule change in 2023, the fine will go to Texas A&M.
