What's Next for South Carolina?
Saturday night in Columbia, South Carolina was a movie scene as the Gamecocks throughly dominated a top ten Texas A&M team. While fans are still celebrating, teams have to quickly pivot to the next thing. With another tough SEC game coming up this week, what's next for South Carolina football?
In the immediate future, a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville is next. In what is usually chalked up as an easy win for most SEC teams at the beginnning of the year, Vanderbilt is anything but that this season. At 6-3 and ranked inside the top 25, Vanderbilt can pose challenges for the Gamecocks. South Carolina should win the game, but don't expect the Commodores to lie down.
After that comes games against Missouri, Wofford, and Clemson to close out the year. A bowl game is all but guaranteed at this point, but this South Carolina team with an improving offense and one of the best defenses in the country, should have thier eyes set on finishing 9-3.
South Carolina hasn't won more than eight games in a season since 2017 under then head coach Will Muschamp. They have the opportunity to not only win nine games, but to be the first team to win 10 games since the Spurrier era. It won't be easy, but if the Gamecocks team that showed up against Oklahoma and Texas A&M continues to play like that, it's certainly on the table.
