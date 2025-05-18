Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Finishes 2025 Baseball Season on the Wrong Side of History

South Carolina finishes 6-24 in the SEC, the worst in conference record in program history.

Alex Joyce

South Carolina baseball is in Arkansas to play the Razorbacks
South Carolina baseball is in Arkansas to play the Razorbacks / USC Athletics

South Carolina wrapped up the 2025 season on Saturday night with a 7-3 loss at the hands of the top ranked LSU Tigers. With the regular season coming to a close, the Gamecocks end the year making history, but not the way they wanted.

At 6-24 in the SEC, the Gamecocks officially finished with it's worst in conference record in program history. The previous record was held by the 2019 South Carolina squad who finished with an 8-22 record. It's the worst conference record since the 70's.

2025 did not go according to plan for the Gamecocks when they made the switch to new head coach Paul Mainieri last year. Mainieri spoke about this past season earlier this year saying he underestimated the amount of talent around the league.

Finishing the year at 28-28, its been a drop off from last year's spot in the Raleigh Regional. This season may serve as a building block for the Gamecocks going forward. The roster across the board needs to be revamp if they hope to compete for a postseason spot in 2026.

South Carolina isn't done yet in 2025. They take on the Florida Gators in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday.

