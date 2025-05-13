Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Virginia Tech: Kickoff Time Revealed

Alex Joyce

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks mascot dancing during a timeout against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the third quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
The Aflac Kickoff Game will feature the SEC vs the ACC to open the season on Aug 30 and 31. Opening the season at Mercedes Benz Stadium, the game featuring the South Carolina Gamecocks and Virginia Tech Hokies has an official start time.

South Carolina and Virginia Tech will own the 3:00 pm (ET) start time on Sunday Aug 31. The game will lead into the prime time matchup of Notre Dame against Miami.

The 2025 Aflac Kickoff Game marks the first time the Gamecocks and Hokies have met on the field in 34 years, the last meeting being in 1991. South Carolina currently leads the all-time series 11-7-2, and has won the last four contests between the two programs

This will be the first time South Carolina has appeared in the Aflac Kickoff Game. It also provides an opportunity for Gamecocks' head coach Shane Beamer to take on his dad's, Frank Beamer, former team.

Virginia Tech as appeared twice in what was formerly the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. The Hokies lost their two previous appearances in 2009 and 2013 against Alabama.

Published
Alex Joyce
