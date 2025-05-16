Los Angeles Chargers "Excited" About Former Gamecock Kyle Kennard
The Los Angeles Chargers made former South Carolina Gamecocks edge rusher Kyle Kennard the 125th pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. His production and abilities shown on tape have coaches in Los Angeles excited about what Kennard can be in the future.
Kennard had quite the year after transferring to South Carolina from Georgia Tech. The 2024 Bronko Nagurski Award winner, first Gamecock in history to win the award, finished the year with 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. The 6-foot4 and 254 pound defender consistently made his presence felt in 2024 with 10 quarterback hurries and three fumbles.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter spoke on Kennard's game and how it will translate to the next level. He'll be tasked with helping replace former Charger Joey Bosa.
"I do think his path early is as a rusher," Minter said. "But I also think his game really translates to how we play on every down. [I'm] super excited to get him. Excited to see the impact that I think he'll make for us."
Fans will get to see Kennard in action as the Chargers open up the regular season with the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.
