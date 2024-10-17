Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecock Kyle Kennard Joins Mid-Season Bednarik and Lombardi Award Watch List

Alex Joyce

Kyle Kennard
Kyle Kennard / Fisher Brewer

South Carolina's Kyle Kennard is garnering national attention for his play on the field. The SEC's current sack leader has just been added to the Bednarik and Lombardi Award watch list.

The sixth year Georgia Tech transfer has been a strong presence for a much improved South Carolina defense. Kennard currently ranks fourth in the nation in sacks (7.5) and tied for third in tackles for loss (11.5). He is enjoying the best season of his career which has caught the eye of NFL sqauds and national award voters.

The Bednarik Award is named after three time All-American Chuck Bednarik from the University of Pennyslvania and is presented annually to the nation's best defensive player.

The Lombardi Award, named after legendary coach Vince Lombardi, is presented annually to the nation's best college football lineman.

Kennard has been a leader on and off the field for the Gamecocks since stepping on the field early on in the offseason. South Carolina hopes the star edge defender will continue his high level of play in order to get them back to bowl eligibility this season.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE