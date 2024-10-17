South Carolina vs Oklahoma: SI Staff Score Predictions
South Carolina is on the road for the second straight week as they prepare to take on the Oklahoma Sooners inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners open as three-point favorites, via DraftKings Sports, in the first ever meeting between the two schools.
Both teams come into the game looking to find a way back in the win column after suffering losses to Alabama and Texas respectively. This week's game likely is a defensive battle between two of the premier defenses in the SEC. Can the Gamecocks right the ship heading into the bye week? Or will there be even more questions surrounding the team as they head into the final month of the season? Here's how the South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff sees this playing out:
Jonathan Williams: Oklahoma 17, South Carolina 13
An interesting matchup coming to Norman this weekend as the Sooners have continued to struggle on offense with their defense and South Carolina is playing behind a strong defense who is still figuring things out on offense. I think this is going to be a defensive battle and the thing that concerns me the most about this game for the Gamecocks is turnovers. Oklahoma forces a lot of the on defense and South Carolina is giving up a lot of them on offense. For those simple reasons alone, I think the Sooners are going to be able to defense their way to a win at home this weekend.
Alex Joyce: South Carolina 20, Oklahoma 17
This matchup features two programs that nearly mirror each other. Both the Gamecocks and Sooners deploy talented and well coached defenses, while trying to progress on offense with two young quaterbacks. Like Jonathan, I believe this game is a defensive battle between two of the best defenses in the conference. Oklahoma enters the game missing four receiving targets, per the injury report, and possibly another if Deion Burks is held out for the second straight week. That concerns me for a true freshman quarterback, in Michael Hawkins Jr., who is still trying to find his rhythm in the passing game. On the other side, turnovers continues to be a major issue for the Gamecocks this season. If the turnover bug continues to rear its head, South Carolina will be in trouble. While that very much concerns me for the South Carolina offense, I believe they do just enough to squeak out a three point win on the road.
Fisher Brewer: South Carolina 14, Oklahoma 10
Tge Gamecocks are coming off a strong performance against No. 7 Alabama. Both teams have great defenses, but they have been struggling. This shouldn't be a high-scoring game. I like the Gamecocks with a slight edge, pulling off a four-point victory on the road.
You Might Also Like:
