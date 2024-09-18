South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach Shane Beamer Addresses the Media Ahead of Saturday's Matchup vs Akron
After a couple days to put the LSU game behind them, South Carolina Gamecocks' head coach Shane Beamer met with the media to discuss his team's upcoming night game vs Akron. While at the podium, Coach Beamer was asked about some of the SEC's responses to the penalties from Saturday as well as what he would like to see from his team entering next week's bye.
SEC officials across the conference were called into question by fans and coaches after some questionable calls were made across the league this past weekend. South Carolina could argue the calls had a direct impact in the outcome of their game, which is why Coach Beamer reached out to the SEC Head of Officials, John McDaid, for clarification.
Whenever coaches ask for clarifications on the calls, the McDaid will video the play along with his response explaining the call. While it is not known exactly how many calls Coach Beamer sent in, he was able to get a response from the league.
"There were some that I maybe didn't like what he said, but I get it," Coach Beamer talking about the response he received from SEC Head of Officials, John McDaid. "There were some that I absolutely was on board with, with his response. And there were a couple that, frankly, we can agree to disagree."
Even after the response from the league, the outcome of the game was never going to change. Coach Beamer understood that though some calls directly impacted the game, his team had their chances to take control of the outcome.
"In the end, it's just like I told our team, officiating didn't decide the game. Where there some impactful plays, absolutely and more in one game than I can remember. But at the same time if we just do what we're supposed to do and not even put it officials hands, it's a whole different story," Coach Beamer said.
South Carolina will look to get back on track this week against the Akron Zips for the first game of the season under the lights in Williams-Brice Stadium. After Saturday's game, the Gamecocks will get a bye week prior to taking on the meat of their schedule. Coach Beamer talks about what he would like to have happen leading up to the bye.
"Certainly coming out of this game with a win. Coming out of this game healthy. I'd love to come out of this game Saturday healthy with a win, but also just really feeling like we've gotten better," Coach Beamer said.
Saturday's game against the Zips has a 7:30 kick live on ESPNU.
You Might Also Like:
