South Carolina Picks Up Missouri State OL Ebubedike Nnabugwu in the Transfer Portal

While the transfer portal is closed to new additions, it doesn't mean the players currently in the portal can't find new homes. This is the case for Missouri State offensive line Ebubedike Nnabugwu as he commits to South Carolina on Monday. Shane Beamer and newly hired offensive line coach Randy Clements continue to revamp the offensive line room for 2026. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what he could bring to the roster.

At 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds, Ebubedike Nnabugwu was an unranked recruit in the 2023 class out of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Baltimore, Maryland. He signed with Delaware State and spent the first two seasons of his career with the Hornets. After earning a redshirt as a freshman, Nnabugwu played in all 12 games as a sophomore. He was a part of an offense that averaged 309.3 yards per game that season.

Following the 2024 season, Nnabugwu transferred to Missouri State. He appeared in 12 games for a Bears' offense that averaged 25.62 points per game, 112.5 rushing yards per game, 279.69 passing yards per game, and 392.2 total yards per game. Missouri State finished the season with a 7-6 record.

Offensive Line Revamp Continues

BREAKING: Missouri State transfer OL Ebubedike Nnabugwu has committed to South Carolina, @Hayesfawcett3 reportshttps://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/lBCHqlaYT4 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 19, 2026

Nnabugwu will have two years of eligibility left. He joins a transfer portal class that features six offensive lineman in hopes to revamp the room for next season. Nnabugwu is expected to help the Gamecocks along the interior next season.

