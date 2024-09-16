South Carolina Commit Jaquavious Dodd Rising Fast in 2025 Rankings
2025 South Carolina Gamecocks edge commit, Jaquavious Dodd, is rising fast in the 2025 recruiting rankings per a national site. The 6-foot-5 and 225 pound edge was always better than his three star ranking would indicate and was a great addition to the Gamecocks 2025 class back in June.
On3's Keegan Pope highlighted six of the biggest risers in the 2025 recruiting rankings. Not surprisingly Dodd, who jumped from 140 to 98, was on the list and had some high praise coming from the national recruiting analysts. Here's what they had to say about Dodd's rise and future in Columbia:
"Jaquavious Dodd is someone that On3 has been higher on than the industry. Early on in his high school career, we felt that the physical and athletic tools were there and we’ve been waiting to see them reach their full potential. Fast forward to his senior season and early returns have shown that Dodd has become a complete game wrecker. His length combined with his burst and power are rare coming off the edge. He still needs to fill out his frame and become a more complete run defender, but his ability as a pass rusher and willingness in the run game with his size and fluidity are extremely strong indicators towards future success.” – Cody Bellaire, On3 National Scout
Dodd was on site for the game of the week this past week in Columbia as South Carolina took on the LSU Tigers. Though it was a tough loss for the Gamecocks, Dodd was up close to see just how great this front is defensively for South Carolina.
Dodd will be a nice addition to the room that will feature superstar Dylan Stewart next season.
