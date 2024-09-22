Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Akron Zips: First Half Analysis

Alex Joyce

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Joshua Simon (6) and running back Oscar Adaway III (27) celebrate an Adaway touchdown against the Akron Zips in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Joshua Simon (6) and running back Oscar Adaway III (27) celebrate an Adaway touchdown against the Akron Zips in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The crowd is wild for the first game under the lights of Williams-Brice Stadium of the 2024 season as South Carolina takes on Akron. QB Robby Ashford made his first start for the Gamecocks and has performed well so far. Defensively, South Carolina is as dominant as they have been all year, outside of one explosive play.

South Carolina opened the game going 3 and out, but would score on three out of their next four drives. Ashford finishes the half 11/16 for 140 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions adding in 85 yards on the ground. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has done a great job of getting his backup QB in a rhythm by mixing the run and pass.

RB Rocket Sanders went down early in the first quarter. It is unaware what the extent of his injuries are.

On the other side of the ball, South Carolina has gotten after the Zips offense. Prior to Akron's 6-play 70-yard drive that ended in a beautiful 42-yard touchdown pass from Ben Finley to receiver Adrian Norton, the Gamecocks defense held the Zips to 29 total yards of offense and four punts. Veteran linebacker Debo Williams has been all over the field tonight shutting down the Zips running game and adding a sack.

A fumble was the lone turnover in the game. Ashford went under center, as the Gamecocks were driving late in the first half, and the snap was fumbled effectively ending the drive and lead to halftime. Akron will receive the second half kick.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce

ALEX JOYCE