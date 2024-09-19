South Carolina Gamecocks Reveal Throwback Uniforms for Akron Game
The South Carolina Gamecocks have revealed throwback uniforms that will be making a debut against Akron.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are already two games into their conference schedule this year but in week four they are getting a bit of a breather. The Akron Zips are making the trip to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks. It will be another opportunity for South Carolina to learn some more about their football team. To make the matchup a bit more exciting, the Gamecocks have revealed throwback uniforms that will be worn on Saturday.
On Thursday, the Gamecocks announced that the team will be wearing uniforms the resemble the ones the program wore during the 1980, which is best remembered for the year that running back George Rogers won the Heisman Trophy. Rogers commented on the reveal of the uniforms:
“I think it’s nice because a lot of those players from that time are still around,” said Rogers, who still regularly attends South Carolina home games. “I know the uniform isn’t what’s going to make them win. It’s the people in the uniforms that make them win. I think Coach Beamer is doing a lot of good things that help the team win, so let’s do it baby! Let’s get it on!”
How to Watch South Carolina vs Akron:
- Gameday: Saturday, September 19th, 2024.
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPNU
