South Carolina Gamecocks QB Robby Ashford Expected to Start vs Akron

Alex Joyce

South Carolina quarterback Robby Ashford (1) passes during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After South Carolina starting QB LaNorris Sellers went down due to an ankle injury in the waning moments against LSU, backup Robby Ashford came in and finished all but one drive of the second half (Sellers tried to return). Sellers' ankle was the biggest question this week with the team trying to determine if he would start against Akron. That decision has been made.

Robby Ashford is set to make his first start for the Gamecocks on Saturday night, while Sellers gets extended time to recover from an ankle injury. Ashford has appeared in two game so far this season, he is 3-of-5 passing for 49 yards, adding 37 yards on the ground.

With the Akron defense struggling against the run, this game could play right into the Gamecock's hands with a potent rushing attack headlined by Rocket Sanders and Ashford's dynamic running ability.

Sellers' injury doesn't seem to be an extensive one that will require him to miss more than Saturday's matchup, however with the bye week coming up this is the perfect time for the South Carolina young star to recover.

South Carolina is set to kickoff against Akron on Saturday night at 7:30 pm (ET) live on ESPNU.

