South Carolina Gamecocks QB Robby Ashford Expected to Start vs Akron
After South Carolina starting QB LaNorris Sellers went down due to an ankle injury in the waning moments against LSU, backup Robby Ashford came in and finished all but one drive of the second half (Sellers tried to return). Sellers' ankle was the biggest question this week with the team trying to determine if he would start against Akron. That decision has been made.
Robby Ashford is set to make his first start for the Gamecocks on Saturday night, while Sellers gets extended time to recover from an ankle injury. Ashford has appeared in two game so far this season, he is 3-of-5 passing for 49 yards, adding 37 yards on the ground.
With the Akron defense struggling against the run, this game could play right into the Gamecock's hands with a potent rushing attack headlined by Rocket Sanders and Ashford's dynamic running ability.
Sellers' injury doesn't seem to be an extensive one that will require him to miss more than Saturday's matchup, however with the bye week coming up this is the perfect time for the South Carolina young star to recover.
South Carolina is set to kickoff against Akron on Saturday night at 7:30 pm (ET) live on ESPNU.
You Might Also Like:
- Why South Carolina Beating Akron Would Be Important for the Program
- South Carolina Gamecocks Reveal Throwback Uniforms for Akron Game
- South Carolina Gamecocks vs Akron Zips: Staff Score Predictions
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!