South Carolina Gamecocks vs Kentucky Wildcats: Know Your Opponent
The South Carolina Gamecocks and Kentucky Wildcats are set to open conference play Saturday at 3:30 pm (ET) on ABC. After squeaking out a 23-19 victory over Old Dominion in week one, the Gamecocks are facing a much better opponent on the road in Lexington. They will need to be a lot better if they're going to escape Kentucky with a win.
Speaking of those Wildcats, like South Carolina, Kentucky has a new starting quarterback at the helm in Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff, but what makes them different is the playmakers around them. Let's take a look at which of Kentucky's weapons on both sides of the ball can cause problems for the Gamecocks on Saturday.
Defensive Lineman Deone Walker
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer gave praise to star interior defensive lineman Deone Walker, calling him a "game wrecker" earlier this week. That may be an understatment for the third year and projected first round pick out of Detroit, Michigan. Walker possess a rare blend speed and power for someone who is 6-foot-6 and every bit of 345 pounds. South Carolina will need to be strong inside the offensive line in order to limit Walker's impact in both the run and pass game.
Kentucky's Talented Pass Catchers
Both Dane Key and Barion Brown will offer unique challenges that is sure to test the Gamecocks secondary. Kentucky's 2022 class turned out some stars in Brown, Key, and Walker. Brown is an explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands. He's a true deep threat that tracks the ball well downfield. If South Carolina isn't careful, Brown is a touchdown waiting to happen.
On the other side, Key is a bigger bodied receiver who routinely makes tough contested catches. His ability to create separation stems from his smooth route running ability. Don't sleep on Key's speed, as he's just as capable of burning the defense downfield.
Kentucky's Front Seven
In addition to everything said about Deone Walker above, the front seven is an experienced group that has played a lot of football together. The lone new starter is transfer Jamon Dumas-Johnson who started two years at Georgia, so he's no slouch at all. Last season, Kentucky was the second best rush defense in the conference giving up 113.1 yards per game with a 3.3 yards per rush average. While one game against Southern Miss isn't much to go off of, they have the best rush defense in the country, according to the numbers, heading into week two.
This could pose a major problem for the Gamecocks if LaNorris Sellers and the passing game isn't clicking. This will allow Kentucky to load the box to stop Raheim Sanders and Sellers' in the run game, effectively making them one dimensional. With a talented Kentucky front, being one dimensional is the last thing you want to be. That plays right into Deone Walker's hands.
The Gamecocks had a lot of questions coming out of week one's win over Old Dominion. The biggest question now is if those issues can be covered up in time to escape Lexington with a win and move Coach Beamer's record to 3-1 against the Wildcats.
