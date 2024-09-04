Kentucky's Deone Walker Labeled as a "Game Wrecker" by South Carolina's Shane Beamer
The Gamecocks are set to play one of the nation's best interior defensive lineman in Kentucky's Deone Walker. A player so good that South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer labeled Walker as a "Game Wrecker" in Tuesday's press conference.
Walker is a junior and projected first round pick for the Wildcats' defense. He routinely blows up plays and changes offensive schemes with an ideal blend of size, power, and athleticism. Coach Beamer talked about Walker's rare blend of traits and how that makes him special.
"There's a reason people say he's going to be a top ten pick in the NFL draft. He's so big. Most big guys are big and just big, this guy is big and twitchy and big and athletic. He's got the twitch and wiggle to defeat double teams, make himself small if that's possible and split double teams. He's good at pass rush there's no question about it, but where he really scares people and scares us is in the run game. He's got our respect," Coach Beamer describes the Wildcats' defensive leader.
Walker has been known to flip offensive gameplans from his ability to be an anchor in the run game and an elite interior pass rusher. The Gamecocks know Walker will make plays, but the key will be limiting his impact on their offense.
"We've got to make sure that we don't allow him to take over the game," Coach Beamer said. "That'll be the key for us. We can't have too many of those negative plays where he disrupts things, but you also understand that he's going to make some plays."
Shane Beamer is no stranger to defensive lineman. In 2021, his squad went up against a Georgia team that featured three defensive tackles that went in first round in Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Jalen Carter. Coach Beamer says Walker reminds him of those caliber of players.
"He absolutely does just because of the athleticism and the twitch," Coach Beamer said. "I think Walker does for sure just because he's got the sheer size, that speaks for itself, but when you add the twitch and the athleticism it adds a whole new element to what you have to prepare for."
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops offered his take on what makes his star tackle so effective. For a player that's 6-foot-6 and 340+ pounds, Walker's ability to rush the passer and stop the run is special.
"Deone has that ability to change the outcome of a game. He can be very disruptive, but he is unique in that the great size that he has, he's very light on his feet. He's so disruptive for being such a big guy and being so nimble and athletic and twitchy," Kentucky's Mark Stoops on how Walker impacts games defensively.
When asked where Walker ranks among defensive line players in Stoops' tenure, the Kentucky head coach was quick to mention former Wildcats' star pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen. But did concede that Walker is probably the best interior defender he's had.
"Interior player, I think it's fair to say he's the best one I've had to this point. Interior defensive lineman for sure," Coach Stoops said.
