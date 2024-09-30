South Carolina Gamecocks vs Ole Miss: What Must South Carolina Look Out For
The South Carolina Gamecocks, coming off a bye week, are back in action this weekend against the 12th ranked Ole Miss Rebels. The Rebels (4-1) come into Columbia looking for answers after suffering their first loss of the season at home against Kentucky.
South Carolina (3-1) has earned the respect of many throughout the college football world with their performance so far this season. And now the matchup pitting the Gamecocks against the Rebels is one of the best matchups of the week. Ole Miss comes in with a high powered offense and a much improved defense than last season. Even after a loss last week, this Rebel's team is very much alive in the playoff race and could pose problems for the Gamecocks.
Ole Miss Offense vs South Carolina Defense:
We'll get into specific matchups later in the week, but this will be the biggest story of the game. Even with the poor offensive performance last week against Kentucky, Ole Miss is the 7th best scoring offense in the country (47.4 ppg). Jaxson Dart leads the nation in passing yards (1,815 yards), is 8th in passing touchdowns (13), and has only thrown two interceptions. Even after a bad day at the office, which saw the high flying offense only score 17, Lane Kiffin is still one of the best offensive minds in the country and will have his team prepared for a South Carolina defense that has been opportunistic.
Health of the South Carolina Offense:
Both LaNorris Sellers and Raheim Sanders went down to lower leg injuries in back to back weeks prior to entering the bye. Neither seem to be serious and both players are expected to play this weekend barring a setback, but losing either of those two guys would be a major blow to the offense, especially in what could be a back and forth high scoring affair that resembles the LSU game.
Kickoff for South Carolina vs Ole Miss is set for 3:30 pm live on ESPN.
