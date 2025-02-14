Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Sacred Heart: Live Scores and Updates

Alex Joyce

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Garrett Gainey (40) gets set to pitch in the booth of the tenth inning against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
South Carolina takes on Sacred Heart in a three game series to begin the 2025 season.

Senior right hander Dylan Eskew gets the start for the Gamecocks as they look to for a 1-0 start to their season. First pitch is set for 4:00 pm (ET) live on the SEC Network+. Stay tuned for live scores and updates.

Updates:
- Right hander Dylan Eskew gets the start for the Gamecocks
- Right Hander Joey Trombley gets the start for the Pioneers

Live Scores:

First Inning:
-

