South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball vs Coppin State Preview
For the first time in the regular season, the South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball team is returns home to take on the (2-1) Coppin State Eagles.
Tipoff for this matchup is at 7:00 pm (ET) at Colonial Life Arena. Thursday night will be special as the team will get to celebrate a perfect 38-0 season that culminated in a national title. The Gamecocks will look to extend their winning streak to 41 games. They are just the second program in NCAA history to have multiple 40-win streaks.
This will be the first ever meeting between the Gamecocks and the Eagles. The Eagles are 2-1 on the year with wins over Frostburg State and St. Francis PA. Meanwhile, the undefeated Gamecocks come into the game fresh off a top ten win over NC State.
Guards Te-Hina Paopao and MiLaysia Fulwiley lead the talented backcourt this season for South Carolina. Paopao had a great game against NC State. She finished the day with 23 points, three assists, and three rebounds. Fulwiley added 18 points and 3 rebounds. The star backcourt duo is expected to be among the nation's best this season.
Players like Raven Johnson, Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson, and Joyce Edwards have all made their presence felt, especially in a close win over Michigan. The Gamecocks will rely on a talented, veteran led roster in each matchup this season.
The Eagles are led by senior. The do-it-all forward averages 18 points per game, 9.3 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and just over one block per game. Guards Tiffany Hammond and Angel Jones round out a talented Eagles backcourt.
South Carolina is expected to win, however there is no point spread for this game.
You Might Also Like:
- Former South Carolina Gamecock Staffer Demoted at Nebraska
- South Carolina Gamecocks vs Missouri Tigers Injury Report ReleaseThe South Carolina Gamecocks Could Creat College Football Playoff Chaos
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!