The South Carolina Gamecocks Could Create College Football Playoff Chaos
At 6-3 on the year and losses to LSU, Ole Miss, and Alabama, it's unlikely the South Carolina Gamecocks can make the College Football Playoffs in 2024. However, they have the opportunity to create chaos prior to selection Sunday.
South Carolina is two to three plays away from being a 7-2 or better football team in 2024. Of the three losses on the year, two (Alabama and LSU) were decided by five combined points. That goes to show that this 2024 Gamecocks squad is one of the best teams in the country.
With three games left in the year, the Gamecocks will have the opportunity to play the spoiler role for for Missouri and Clemson. Both Missouri and Clemson sit at 7-2 on the year. One more loss will end Missouri's playoff chances. That will be losses to Texas A&M, Alabama, and South Carolina. With no chance at a SEC Championship birth, in this scenario, a loss would keep the Tigers out of playoff contention and elevate the Gamecocks in the conference.
A loss against South Carolina wouldn't necessairly end Clemson's playoff chances, if Clemson were to win their conference. Right now SMU is the lone undefeated team in the conference and has sole possession of first place. Behind the Mustangs sits a pair of one loss teams in conference in Miami and Clemson. The issue for the Tigers of Clemson is they still need help due to conference tie breakers (you can read those scenarios out here).
The most likely scenario is SMU and Miami reach the ACC Championship game, which put Clemson in a tough bind hoping to reach the College Football Playoff with an at large bid. South Carolina has the opportunity to not only defeat their biggest rivals, but also ruin any chance the Tigers have of competing for a national title.
While the Gamecocks can't make the SEC Championship game and chances at an at-large bid are slim to none, there is still a lot to play for. Getting to 9 wins in the regular season for the first time since 2013 and ending the hopes of your biggest rivals, should drive the Gamecocks forward to end 2024.
