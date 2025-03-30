Gamecock Digest

South Carolina gets swept in the Weekend Series Against Tennessee

The sweep at the hands of Tennessee extends the Gamecocks losing streak to seven games.

Alex Joyce

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks players watch from the dugout in the tenth inning against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

For the second straight season,Tennessee has swept South Carolina. The Volunteers extend their winning streak over the Gamecocks to six games.

After the offense fought to keep it close in games one and two of the series, the lack of production came back to bite South Carolina in the game three loss to Tennessee. The Gamecocks took an early one run lead in the bottom of the first, but were outscored 7-1 in the remaining eight innings of play.

South Carolina conitnues to struggle this season with runners in scoring position. While the team's batting average was better today than in previous series (.285), the Gamecocks left 11 men stranded on base in this game. They were 3-13 (.231) today with runners in scoring position; 1-4 (.250) with runners on third and less than two outs.

After the starter wasn't announced until this weekend, South Carolina handed the ball to Matthew Becker to begin game three of the weekend series. Becker would go on to throw nearly four innings, give up three runs, on four hits, and strike out four batters.

Reliever/Closer Brendan Sweeney had the best day from a pitching perspective for South Carolina. He threw nearly three innings, giving up no runs, and struck out four Volunteers in the process. Sweeney has been steady for the Gamecocks this season.

South Carolina will look to earn it's first win since March 18 as the Gamecocks take on Presbyterian on Tuesday. The midweek matchup will take place inside Founders Park with the first pitch set to be thrown at 7:00 pm (ET).

