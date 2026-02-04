South Carolina Has No Plans for a Spring Game for Second Year in a Row

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer confirms that there will be no spring game this offseason, per his Wednesday morning press conference.

Last year many teams around the country did away with spring games for one reason of another. For some a main talking surrounded the spring transfer portal window. Coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule didn't want teams having tape on their current roster in order to poach in as the spring portal opened.

"I hate to say it like this, but it's really because last year, we were one of the more televised spring games, and I dealt with a lot of people offering our players a lot of opportunities after that," Rhule said. "The word 'tampering' doesn't exist anymore, it's just absolute free, open, common market. And so, I don't necessarily want to open up to the outside world. I don't want these guys all being able to watch our guys and say, 'Wow, he looks like a pretty good player. Let's go get him.'"

Will Spring Games Return?

Apr 12, 2014; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks fullback Garrison Gist (43) attempts to catch the ball during the second half of the South Carolina spring game at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-Imagn Images | Joshua S. Kelly-Imagn Images

Now that there is no spring portal window, Beamer was asked if that game would be brought back for fans to see. Unfortunately for those looking to attend the game, it doesn't appear likely.

"I would not anticipate a spring game taking place in Williams-Brice Stadium because of the construction. But having said that, we've got the best fans in America and I always want to make sure we do right by our fans. Should have some more information on that as we go forward."

This will be the second year in a row where South Carolina fans will be unable to see their team in a spring game setting. As you can see in the quote above however, there is a possibility they could return. In the press conference, Beamer alluded to this cancelation stemming more from construction issues rather than a refusal to ever do the game again. College football fans around the country will have to wait and see if these games will be brought back in 2027 and beyond.

Ole Miss debuted a different style of fan engagement in the spring called "The Grove Bowl Games." Players competed in a slam dunk contest, hot dog eating contest with Joey Chestnut, and more. Perhaps more of this will be a way to replace spring games going forward.

Looking for more:

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!