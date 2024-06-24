South Carolina Incoming Freshman Leads U.S. to Americup Gold
The 2024 U18 Women's Americup finished up tonight in Bucaramanga, Columbia with the U.S. taking home the gold medal behind the efforts of Joyce Edwards.
Edwards' averaged 14.2 points per game in the tournament which was the best on the team and fourth in the entire t1ournament. She would also finish second on the squad with 7.2 rebounds per game. Her efforts would earn her tournament MVP honors.
In a gold medal game that was largely under control against Canada, Edwards shined when the lights were brightest. She would finish with 16 points (6/11 from the field), five steals, and 13 rebounds leading to her second double double of the tournament.
This is Edwards second gold medal for the USA as she also earned gold in the 2023 U19 World Cup. It's the 11th consecutive gold medal for the US U18 team since 2000, winners of 12 of the past 14.
The 6-3 former five star recruit is looking to become women's college basketball next star under the tutelage of head coach Dawn Staley. Coming off a perfect 38-0 season that lead to a national title win over Iowa, Edwards looks to help the Gamecocks complete a back to back.
If Edward's can translate her game to the college level, the sky is the limit for her in Columbia.
