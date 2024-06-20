Gamecocks Soccer Commits Named Gatorade Players of the Year
South Carolina has two signees for soccer win the South Carolina and Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year. Kylie Cino, out of Wando High School, is the Gatorade Player of the Year for South Carolina. Katie Shea Collins, out of Pope John Paul II Preparatory School, is the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year.
The award program recognizes the nation's top high school athletes for their brilliance in their respective sports, their community, and their school's. Both Cino and Collins were set apart for their actions on and off the field.
Last season, Cino scored 23 goals on 18 assists, helping Wando High reach the quarterfinals of the state 5A playoffs. The senior had an incredible run during her high school career, which included three state championships and the 2023 South Carolina Coaches Association of Women's Soccer Class 5A Player of the Year award. She finished her career with 123 goals with 107 assists.
In her community, Cino has spent time volunteering at a local animal rescue, being a mentor to special needs students, and working with the Special Olympics. In the classroom, Cino was a straight A student with a 4.49 GPA.
Fellow recipient, Katie Shea Collins, had a great run to her career at Pope John Paul II Prep. Last season, Shea Collins had 44 goals with 6 assists helping her squad reach the quarterfinals of the state Class AA playoffs. Collins finished her career with 106 goals and 31 assists. She even played for the US Women's National U19 Team in Chile.
In her community, Collins used her time to help the local Habitat for Humanity as well as mentoring special needs students. In the classroom, Collins also excelled by being a straight A student (4.19 GPA).
Both players showed why they were worthy of the prestigious award and why Gamecocks fans are excited to see them out on the pitch.
