Gamecocks Softball Lands Commitment from Familiar Trio
New Gamecocks Softball head coach, Ashley Chastain, officially joined her alma mater on June 11 and quickly began overhauling the roster.
Joining from Chastian's previous school, Charlotte, are the trio of Arianna Ross, Sam Gress, and Lexi Winters. Three impact players who are ready to help the Gamecocks win now.
Ross, a third year utility player out of Rhode Island, had a standout year last year for the 49ers. She started all 57 games at first base with a .353 batting average, 22 home runs, and 55 RBIs. Ross became just the second player in Charlotte history with 20+ home runs and ranked fifth nationally in that department.
Ross' play at first base and at the plate earned her First Team All-AAC honors and First Team NFCA All-Region honors, as well as becoming a 2024 Softball America First Team All-American. She was the definition of a student athlete also earning Honor Roll as a freshman.
Winters, a catcher from Lexington, South Carolina, was the 2024 AAC Defensive Player of the year this season. Her stellar play behind the plate included a .230 batting average, five home runs, and 25 RBIs. She holds the school record with most RBIs in a single game (7 vs Middle Tennessee).
Winters didn't allow a single passed ball all season and helped Charlotte finished 13th nationally in stolen bases given up (18), only one during conference play. She too was recognized for her efforts in the classroom as an honor roll recipient in 2023.
Gress, a right handed pitcher out of Harrisburg, P.A., made 33 appearances last season with 13 starts. She finished the year with a 2.57 ERA and a 14-10 record to go along with three saves and a complete game. Gress struck out 92 batters last year while only allowing opposing hitters to average .210.
Gress is one of the best pitchers in the country appearing in top 100 preseason lists prior to 2024. She would back that up with second team All-AAC honors and second team NFC All- Region Honors. Along with Rodi and Winters, Gress was an honor roll student in 2023.
Coach Chastain is continuing to tinker with the roster in hopes to win now next season. She recognized how the transfer portal helped her Charlotte squad and is using that same strategy in Columbia.
