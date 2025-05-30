South Carolina Infielder Will Tippett Will Enter the Transfer Portal
South Carolina is expected to lose its sixth player to the transfer portal on Friday. Junior infielder Will Tippett announced his plans to enter the portal via his X account.
Tippett first joined South Carolina baseball as a true freshman in 2023. That season he in 47 games with 34 starts for the Gamecocks. At the plate, he had 16 runs scored, a double, a triple, three home runs and 15 RBI.
As a sophomore in 2024, Tippett saw an uptick in his playing time, appearing in 48 games with 42 starts. His offensive numbers grew as he saw more time in action; 29 runs scored, three doubles, seven home runs, 24 RBI and 26 walks. Also 13-for-14 on stolen bases, which was 14th in the SEC.
2025 was a different story as Tippett saw his playing time fall off with a new staff. He appeared in just 24 games with seven starts this season. He had eight runs scored, three doubles, a home run and six RBI.
On Friday, Tippett took to X to announce his decision to leave the program and pursue his next opportunity elsewhere.
The transfer portal window officially opens on June 2.
