South Carolina's Shane Beamer Discusses Early National Signing Day
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer met with the media following an impressive early signing day performance. Beamer was asked about the signing class and his thoughts on the College Football Playoff race.
On Tuesday, South Carolina was able to sign 25 players, including some big flips. Overall the team and staff were happy with the early portion of their class.
"Love this group of prospects that we've signed today," Coach Beamer said about the new crop of Gamecocks. "Really great group of young men."
One of those new recruits was wide receiver Jayden Sellers out of Florence, South Carolina. Sellers has a special connection to the team as his older brother LaNorris is the team's new star at the quarterback position.
"Jayden's a great player. Really excited about his ability as a wide receiver. That's really cool that both brothers are going to be on the team and that one brother is going to be throwing to the other brother," Coach Beamer said.
That's three sets of brothers currently on the team. LaNorris and Jayden, Ronnie and Rondarius Porter, and Jalon and Gerald Kilgore make up the siblings on the roster.
This season has been huge both from a national recognition standpoint and a recruiting one. Coach Beamer talked about the overall energy in and around his program.
"There was just a lot of excitement inside this building and outside this building, an energy about South Carolina football this season," Coach Beamer said. "It's why we were able to keep this group of guy's together that were committed before the season. It's why some of these guys that weren't committed before the season decided they wanted to be Gamecocks."
Following Tuesday's signings, South Carolina had to wait with the entire country to see if they would have a shot at making the 12-team college football playoff field. Unfortunately that wouldn't be the case, as the Gamecocks are on the outside looking in after being ranked 14th. After an emotional win over Clemson, signing day, and now this, Coach Beamer reflects on the emotions he has faced in the past few days.
"Joy to the highest degree on Saturday," Coach Beamer said. "Sunday was joy, happiness, appreciation, gratitude for the season that we had. Monday was a lot of excitement in the morning. Last night [Tuesday] about 7:00 pm was absolute shock and disappointment. That feeling hasn't changed since yesterday [Tuesday] at 7:00 pm, except for the excitement of this group that we just brought in."
Not happy with Tuesday night's decision, Coach Beamer couldn't wrap his head around the committee's decision.
"There's some really competent people in that room that I know personally, but their decision on this one is a head scratcher," Coach Beamer said.
South Carolina will have to wait until Sunday to learn their bow fate. However, it appears several key Gamecocks are ready to finish the season in the right way.
"The players on this team are extremely motivated to try and go get a 10th win. That's really important to a lot of guys," Coach Beamer said.
You Might Also Like:
- TE Mike Tyler Flips From LSU to South Carolina on National Signing Day
- South Carolina Gamecocks: Transfer Portal Tracker
- South Carolina Gamecocks Signing Day Tracker
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!