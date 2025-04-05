South Carolina Is Back in the National Championship Game Following 74-57 Win Over Texas
The first half of the national title game is set after the South Carolina Gamecocks defeated Texas 74-57 in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.
The first half was a close one between the two one seeds as South Carolina held on to a three point lead going into the locker room. But like they've done so many times in the last couple seasons, the second half Gamecocks came out rolling.
A three point halftime lead quickly became 14 point lead going into the fourth quarter. The Gamecock defense also showed out in the opening quarter of the second half, holding the Longhorns to 9 points in the third. Texas would only score a combined 17 points the entire second half after scoring 19 in the first quarter alone.
Joyce Edwards had a huge night off the bench for South Carolina. Edwards would finish with a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Starting guard Te-Hina Paopao led the Gamecocks in scoring with 14.
South Carolina now has an opportunity to avenge a regular season loss against Uconn/UCLA and do it on the grandest stage of them all, the national title game. Tip off is set for 3:00 pm (ET) on Sunday April 6. The Gamecocks will come into the game with a chance to repeat as champions for the first time in school history.
